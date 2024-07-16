This celebration of diversity and community is set to take place on Saturday, July 20 at The Foundry House in Pembroke.

Pembrokeshire Pride is a new group that has taken on the mantle of Pembrokeshire Plus with a team dedicated, not only to putting on LGBTQ+-friendly events but also to raising awareness of the issues the LGBTQ+ community face in Pembrokeshire and signposting anyone interested to support, advice and information.

Pembrokeshire Pride's Festival of Inclusion promises a day filled with fun, entertainment, and education for all ages.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities, including live music and performances, food and drink vendors, informational booths from LGBTQ+ organisations and allies, children's activities, and an after-party.

Pride Pembrokeshire has announced Bluestone National Park Resort as a Gold Partner, demonstrating a shared commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion in west Wales.

"This is a landmark moment for Pembrokeshire," said Donna Humphrey, chair of Pembrokeshire Pride.

"Our Festival of Inclusion is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of our LGBTQ+ community and its allies. We are incredibly grateful for the support of Bluestone National Park Resort, a company that shares our values and recognises the importance of creating an inclusive environment for all."

“[However] Pembrokeshire Pride is more than just a festival; it is a year-round initiative dedicated to raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, providing support and resources, and fostering a welcoming and inclusive community for all.”

With over 900 employees, Bluestone National Park Resort is one of the largest employers in west Wales and a strong advocate for equality and diversity in the workplace and the community.

"We are honoured to be supporting the inaugural Pembrokeshire Pride," said Stuart Davies-Jaynes, director of people services at Bluestone National Park Resort.

"At Bluestone, we believe in celebrating the uniqueness of every individual and fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity. We are proud to support Pembrokeshire Pride and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community."