A festival to celebrate love in all its shapes and forms will take place on Saturday, as Pembrokeshire Pride holds its inaugural Festival of Inclusion.
This celebration of diversity and community is set to take place on Saturday, July 20 at The Foundry House in Pembroke.
Pembrokeshire Pride is a new group that has taken on the mantle of Pembrokeshire Plus with a team dedicated, not only to putting on LGBTQ+-friendly events but also to raising awareness of the issues the LGBTQ+ community face in Pembrokeshire and signposting anyone interested to support, advice and information.
Pembrokeshire Pride's Festival of Inclusion promises a day filled with fun, entertainment, and education for all ages.
Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities, including live music and performances, food and drink vendors, informational booths from LGBTQ+ organisations and allies, children's activities, and an after-party.
Pride Pembrokeshire has announced Bluestone National Park Resort as a Gold Partner, demonstrating a shared commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion in west Wales.
"This is a landmark moment for Pembrokeshire," said Donna Humphrey, chair of Pembrokeshire Pride.
"Our Festival of Inclusion is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of our LGBTQ+ community and its allies. We are incredibly grateful for the support of Bluestone National Park Resort, a company that shares our values and recognises the importance of creating an inclusive environment for all."
“[However] Pembrokeshire Pride is more than just a festival; it is a year-round initiative dedicated to raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, providing support and resources, and fostering a welcoming and inclusive community for all.”
With over 900 employees, Bluestone National Park Resort is one of the largest employers in west Wales and a strong advocate for equality and diversity in the workplace and the community.
"We are honoured to be supporting the inaugural Pembrokeshire Pride," said Stuart Davies-Jaynes, director of people services at Bluestone National Park Resort.
"At Bluestone, we believe in celebrating the uniqueness of every individual and fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity. We are proud to support Pembrokeshire Pride and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community."
