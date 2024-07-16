Mark McKinney, 36, of Crofton Park in Yeovil, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

It was alleged that he caused £1,005 of damage at the Beggars Reach Hotel, outside Burton, on March 3.

Also on that date, he was charged with being in possession of one gram of cocaine.

Appearing in the dock on July 9, McKinney indicated guilty pleas to criminal damage and cocaine possession.

The case was adjourned, and McKinney will be sentenced at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on July 30. He was granted bail in the meantime.