A two-month closure will be in force on a Pembrokeshire village footpath from the end of the month.
The closure is to enable works to be carried out to create a new footpath and upgrade the existing path.
The closure will be in force for the Saundersfoot footpath from a point west of Brooklands Place, via The Incline, to Bonvilles Court.
A temporary closure order notice, in force from Monday July 29, has been made by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The order will temporarily prohibit all pedestrian traffic, other than exempted persons, for proceeding along that section of footpath.
The order adds: "The alternative route for pedestrians will determined and signed accordingly as works progress."
