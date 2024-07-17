Kelly Rees, 34, of Precelly Place in Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with five offences of shoplifting.

Rees was alleged to have stolen £68 of groceries from Tesco on January 20, and £5.20 of groceries from One Stop in Milford Haven on January 24.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

She was also charged with stealing £25 of alcohol from One Stop and £13.96 of energy drinks from Best One – both on February 24.

Just over two weeks later, Rees was alleged to have stolen £60-worth of steak from Lidl.

Rees pleaded guilty to all charges on July 9.

She was sentenced to a one-year community order, and must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.