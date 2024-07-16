Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 8.25am on Thursday, Jul 11 following reports of a fire.

Crews from Crymych, Cardigan and Milford Haven fire stations attended the incident in Eglwyswrw.

There, they found a barn and a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters found a vehicle was alight when they arrived in Eglwyswrw. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

“Crews responded to one private motor vehicle and one barn measuring approximately 10mx5m that were well alight,” a MAWWFRS spokesperson said.

“Crews utilised three breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, one thermal imaging camera, one reciprocating saw and one ceiling hook to extinguish the fire.

“Crews continued to extinguish hot spots after the fire was extinguished.”

Investigations concluded that the cause of the fire had been accidental, and the crews left the scene at 11.11am.

Firefighters tackling a fire at a barn in Eglwyswrw. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

The fire service offers farmers with free fire safety checks, when a dedicated farm liaison officer can provide information including fire prevention advice, controlled burning advice, livestock evacuation planning in the event of a fire, and more.

More information can be found at: mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/farm-fire-safety.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is also currently recruiting on-call firefighters at Crymych, Cardigan and Milford Haven fire stations.

On-call firefighters get notified of an emergency call via a personal pager, which they carry with them when they are on duty. They receive payment for their services, including retainer fees and call-out payments, supplementing their income from other employment.

More information can be found at: mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/on-call-firefighter-recruitment.