The closure will be in force on the A477 between St Clears and Red Roses to enable roadworks to take place.

Traffic Wales South has given notice of the closure on X, formerly Twitter, today.

The authority said that the road closure will tale place from today, Tuesday July 16, to Friday July 19, between 8pm and 6am, on each date.

Traffic will be diverted off the A477 via the A40.