One of the main routes into Pembrokeshire is to be closed in both directions for four nights from today, Tuesday July 16.
The closure will be in force on the A477 between St Clears and Red Roses to enable roadworks to take place.
Traffic Wales South has given notice of the closure on X, formerly Twitter, today.
The authority said that the road closure will tale place from today, Tuesday July 16, to Friday July 19, between 8pm and 6am, on each date.
Traffic will be diverted off the A477 via the A40.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here