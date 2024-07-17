THREE men have been accused of using or threatening unlawful violence in Saundersfoot.
Christopher Millward, Callum Weakley, and Jack Parkinson appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with affray.
The trio were accused of using or threatening unlawful violence towards “numerous others” in Saundersfoot on April 21, 2022.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Millward, 31, of Hill Rise in Saundersfoot; Weakley, 28, of Jubilee Cottages in Tenby; Parkinson, 26, of Penally, all pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 9.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared for each of the defendants.
They were granted bail, and will return to court on July 30 to be sentenced.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here