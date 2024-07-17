Christopher Millward, Callum Weakley, and Jack Parkinson appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with affray.

The trio were accused of using or threatening unlawful violence towards “numerous others” in Saundersfoot on April 21, 2022.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Millward, 31, of Hill Rise in Saundersfoot; Weakley, 28, of Jubilee Cottages in Tenby; Parkinson, 26, of Penally, all pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 9.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared for each of the defendants.

They were granted bail, and will return to court on July 30 to be sentenced.