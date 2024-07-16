The use of these devices, which include USB sticks and other boxes plugged into your TV is thought to have increased over recent years.

Disney+, Netflix, Amazon and many more streaming sites have now increased subscription charges - during a cost of living crisis - so people have instead opted for riskier alternatives.

These 'dodgy boxes' - or often apps you can download onto your TV - allow you to stream live content and view on-demand entertainment from the likes of Disney+, Netflix, Amazon and many more.

Amazon Prime Video will be introducing an advert-free tier from February 5th in the UK.



You will need to pay an additional £2.99 a month to avoid. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 3, 2024

You may face legal consequences if found with one of these devices

The Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT UK) is now increasing its efforts to minimise illegal streaming, by sending cease and desist letters as well as turning up at your door.

A spokesperson for the federation said: "FACT constantly monitors the digital landscape to combat illegal streaming activities in the UK and Ireland. We utilise a range of methods to identify individuals engaged in unauthorised businesses that offer access to illegal streams."

FACT and Crimestoppers both rely heavily on people reporting that they have seen illegal streaming.

"These reports are then investigated by our Intelligence Unit, and followed up with a rolling programme of action which includes issuing 'Cease and Desist' letters and conducting nationwide 'Knock and Talks'," FACT said.

FACT says these visits are undertaken with law enforcement and: "serve to inform individuals about their activities and the immediate need to cease and desist or face further action or prosecution. We also work in close collaboration with law enforcement to gather further evidence to actively pursue legal actions against these criminal entities."

Section 11 of the Fraud Act 2006 covers 'obtaining services dishonestly'. If found guilty of this, by the letter of the law, you can face 12 months in prison, but a maximum of five if the offence is more serious.

It is unlikely, however, that by viewing illegally streamed content you will face time behind bars.

However, five men were arrested on suspicion of distributing content in 2018, they went on to be jailed for up to 11 years each.

Demand for pirated TV, film at highest point in years — here’s why https://t.co/SUwIYzYWdr pic.twitter.com/9cKsAGKqmC — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2024

