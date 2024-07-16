Ffion Price, 28, of Cwmbran, is in intensive care after suffering life threatening injuries when the walls of a Paris nightclub collapsed on top of her as she was celebrating.

Ffion and her friends were partying in the Parisian nightclub ‘Pachamama’ on July 6, when the battery of an electric scooter that was being stored on one of the upper floors exploded.

The explosion caused a section of the wall to cave, with debris including a large chandelier, fall to the ground floor and on top of nightclub guests.

Ffion was treated by paramedics at the scene before being hospitalised in an intensive care unit for injuries including a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

To cover the costs of treatment and emergency travel, a relative has set up a GoFundMe page. Over the past weekend, the family have already received £12,105 of donations.

Ffion still remains in the Paris hospital with her family by her side and they hope to return home with her by the end of this week.

According to Le Parisien, the manager of the establishment, Phillipe Fatien, confirmed there were 140 people present at the time of the freak incident.

They described what happened as follows: “The incident left three people injured on the ground floor. One seriously injured person was taken care of by emergency services and two others injured were treated at the scene.”

The nightclub closed at around 2.50am on Sunday, July 7 and then reopened the following weekend.

On the GoFundMe page it says: “I hope to make Ffion’s return home as comfortable as possible and to aid her recovery so she can marry the love of her life in just six weeks.

“Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you all so much for your donations so far, the response has been amazing, and we are all extremely grateful.”

Ffion’s fiancé Chris Dunne, 29, took to Facebook to publicly say he is “overwhelmed by the support off everyone, we can’t thank you enough” and that he is “so proud of her.”

If you would like to support Ffion and her family, you can donate via the GoFundMe page.