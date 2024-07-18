On Sunday July 14, RNLI volunteers from across Wales gathered at St Davids Cathedral for a thanksgiving service to mark the charity’s bicentenary.

The congregation was welcomed by Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, Dean of St Davids, and readings were given by Sara Edwards, His Majesty’s Lieutenant of Dyfed; James Cowan, senior RNLI lifeguard in Ceredigion; Dorrien Davies, Lord Bishop of St Davids; Mark Morgan, chair of lifeboat management group, Aberystwyth RNLI and Jess Rogers, volunteer lifeboat crew at Fishguard RNLI.

Fishguard RNLI's representatives Sylvia, Libby, Jess, Cedwyn and Ted the Fishguard Bear are pictured outside the cathedral. (Image: Fishguard RNLI)

During the service, the Lifesavers’ Cross was presented to the cathedral as a lasting memorial to commemorate all those who have previously, and those who continue to serve at sea, along the Welsh coastline.

Nick Barthorpe, current lifeboat volunteer at St Davids lifeboat station, crafted the cross using timber taken from the old St Davids lifeboat station that was built in 1911.

The cross is blessed by the Lord Bishop. (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

The cross was blessed by the Lord Bishop, before being placed in the Chapel of St Nicholas at the rear of the cathedral. St Nicholas was said to be the patron saint of seafarers.

Standard bearers at the service were Jack Bevan, Little and Broad Haven RNLI and Vince Longotano, HM Coastguard. (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

Roger Bryan Smith, RNLI area operations manager, said: “It was an honour for us all to attend this historic event to mark the RNLI's bicentenary.

“We are all very mindful of our predecessors, who have given so much of themselves over the past two hundred years.

‘The presentation of the Lifesavers' Cross today not only commemorates their service, but also reinforces the very strong links between the cathedral and all those in communities across the diocese who stand ready to save life at sea, both now and in the future.”

RNLI lifeguards from Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion were amongst the congregation. (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

The RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved an incredible 13,195 lives during its two centuries of lifesaving in Wales, more than one life saved every week in its 200-year history.

Volunteers from Little and Broad Haven RNLI. (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

Since the charity was founded in 1824, its volunteer crews in the country have launched the lifeboats 47,596 times, saving 12,516 lives, while its lifeguards in Wales – who became part of the RNLI’s lifesaving service in 2001 – have responded to 22,647 incidents, saving 679 lives.

Clergy and dignitaries are pictured outside the cathedral. (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

In total across the UK and Ireland, 146,452 lives have been saved by the RNLI – this equates to an average of two lives saved every day for 200 years.