Rory Allen jetted off from East Midlands Airport with his 35-year-old girlfriend Nina Wilkins for a week in Costa Brava, Spain, on Sunday, July 7th.

After arriving at the airport, the pair showed their passports at the Ryanair check-in desk and claimed there were no issues raised so went straight through to security.

It was only when they headed to the boarding gate that the business owner claims his girlfriend was told by staff she wasn't allowed on the flight due to the stain on her passport.

Rory claims a Ryanair manager took them both to baggage reclaim to collect their luggage before being escorted out the airport like 'criminals'.

The 29-year-old said he was shocked when Nina couldn't get on board the plane as she had used the same passport already this year to go abroad.

He was even more surprised when Ryanair staff reportedly suggested they book another flight with a different airline as they would be more likely to accept the marked document.

Still eager to go on holiday, the pair were left having to fork out £260 for new tickets with Jet2 who they claim let them on the flight with no mention of the stain.

Ryanair said the passenger was 'correctly refused travel' as their passport had 'decolourisation' and that the rules are set by the UK Passport Office and not them.

Government guidelines state that a passport can be classed as damaged if details are indecipherable or if there is 'damage or discolouration to any part of the passport', including from water.

We weren't even thinking about the possibility of not being let on the plane. (Image: Kennedy News)

Rory, from Coventry in Warwickshire, said: "We checked in our bags at the Ryanair desk.

"She looked at all of our passports and didn't really bat an eyelid and then we went through security.

"By this point, we're happy because we're in the airport and our holiday is beginning.

"In the airport, we had breakfast and a couple of beers and bought some money in the shops. We spent the best part of £200 in the airport.

"We weren't even thinking about the possibility of not being let on the plane.

"[At the boarding gate], they opened Nina's passport, made a couple of gestures through their radios and they said they wouldn't let us on the flight with this passport.

Recommended reading:

Dad demands vaping ban after both his daughters hospitalised

Dodgy Amazon Fire Sticks: Brits issued urgent warning

DWP issues Universal Credit warning for 184,000 Brits

"There is a stain on the passport. It looks like a tea stain. Nina and I have already been away this year and used that passport.

"We didn't think it was an issue as we had already used the passport (with the stain) in other airports.

"It's just a stain on her passport. Everything is still visible. Nina broke down instantly and started crying and panicking.

"We had to leave the gate where you get on the plane, go to baggage reclaim as if you were coming back into England and then leave the whole airport.

"After we got our bags, we got escorted out of the airport like we were criminals and it was embarrassing.

"While we were going to get our bags from baggage claim, the Ryanair manager said we would be able to fly with Jet2 as they accept passports with a little damage.

"I don't understand how one airline can do this and another doesn't. It just baffles me."

While waiting for their Jet2 flight to take off, the pair said they had to sit in Rory's car for a few hours as they were too early to check-in.

Rory claims the airline manager who escorted them out of the airport did apologise and said the lady at the front desk should never have accepted Nina's passports in the first place.

As well as having to fork out £260 on new flights, the pair claim they had to spend an extra £70 on transport after missing their initial slot and missed out on the first day of their trip too.

Rory said: "I had paid for my car to be parked at East Midlands Airport for the week, so we went back to the car and slept in the car as we were shattered.

"It was shocking that we had to do this.

"Nina was distraught as her family were on the plane that had taken off and we were still in England.

"The Ryanair manager took us to get our bags. He apologised and told us the woman at the front desk should never have let us through in the first place."

The seven-night vacation had been a Christmas gift bought for the couple by Nina's 57-year-old mum Sarah Wilkins.

Fortunately, on their Ryanair flight home on Sunday, July 14th, Nina said she had no issue with her passport and was able to return to the UK without having to book extra flights.

Nina, from Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, said: "I got really upset and I cried and I got so anxious.

"I suffer with cystic fibrosis and signed as disabled so the way I felt I was escorted out the airport, there was no care or help.

"We missed our booked transport so had to buy more and this cost us around £70."

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "This passenger was correctly refused travel from East Midlands to Girona (7 Jul) as their passport was damaged and therefore not valid for travel.

"Ryanair requires each passenger to ensure that their passport is valid for travel in line with the relevant requirements at the time of travel."

East Midlands Airport declined to comment.

Jet2 were contacted for comment.