A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on a Pembrokeshire B-road last weekend.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that the two-vehicle collision took place on the B4329 near Scolton, approximately six miles north of Haverfordwest, just before 7pm last Sunday, July 14.
Police have confirmed that one person was injured in the crash.
A police spokesperson said: "The road was closed whilst both vehicles were recovered and reopened at about 11.15pm."
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
