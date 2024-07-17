Papaipit Linse, 43, of Upper Market Street, is charged with murdering Louis Linse at her home address in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, January 10.

In February, it was determined that Linse was not fit to enter a plea, and the defendant was transferred to a secure mental health unit.

However defence counsel Dyfed Thomas previously told the court it was “highly likely Ms Linse would regain fitness to plead”.

The case came back before Swansea Crown Court on July 17, where Linse spoke only to confirm her name.

John Hipkin KC, appearing for Linse, requested that the defendant was not yet asked to enter her plea.

“The issue in the case is entirely psychiatric-based,” he said.

Mr Hipkin said that an initial psychiatric report posed the possibility of a special verdict by reason of insanity, and also of diminished responsibility.

The court heard that further psychiatric reports will be prepared for both the defence and prosecution.

Linse was ordered to return to court of September 23.

Dyfed-Powys Police and paramedics were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10, and the force later confirmed that officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old child.

HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Paul Bennett opened the inquest in to the death of Louis Linse on January 19. The inquest was adjourned pending the result of the police investigation.