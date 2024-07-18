Yesterday (July 16), at the West Wales Airport in Cardigan, TEKEVER put its new AR3 drone to the test by launching it into the sky for a practice flight.

TEKEVER is a company specializing in the creation of drones with some of their models being used by Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The AR3 drone taking off for it's first test flight. (Image: TEKEVER)

TEKEVER is able to build and test all of it's drones at West Wales Airport. (Image: TEKEVER)

CEO Ricardo Mendes is proud to have a production base in West Wales. (Image: TEKEVER)

The firm's CEO Ricardo Mendes said: “We’re super proud and very happy to be able to do it. It’s a tremendous landmark for this facility. For TEKEVER UK, but also for the group in general, because it’s the first time we’re producing a system from A to Z outside of Portugal.

“The UK is an extremely important place for us. It’s our home and we wanted it to be the first place outside of Portugal where we had the capability to produce drones.

“Not only are we producing everything we can but were working with local suppliers for building the facilities and for building all the parts that we can use here.

Due to the human resources needed to build new drones, TEKEVER takes pride in having a positive impact on the local community.

Site manager, Matt Biginton believes the TEKEVER base will benefit local businesses. (Image: Newsquest) Site manager Matt Biginton said: “We try to use local suppliers when we can. We pay people to create some of the parts for us. I also try to make sure that we employ local people.

“It’s something the Welsh government likes to see. It’s always better to get people from your doorstep. It’s better than getting people to travel miles and miles to get to work.

“We were worried when we came here about being able to recruit people, but it’s been no problem at all. We’ve been able to recruit people quite easily, particularly in production.

“This is going to be a hub that people visit a lot. For example, even a small visit like the one today will probably bring around £2000 to the local community in terms of hotels and things like that.”

Chief of UK Staff Andy Pollington thinks it's important to recruit locals. (Image: Newsquest) Chief of UK Staff, Andy Pollington added: "A large proportion of our staff is from the local community and we use a recruitment agency to recruit locals. For us it's so important."

One example of a Ceredigion resident who benefitted from TEKEVER setting up a production facility in West Wales was Morgan Brandy-Phillips.

Morgan Brandy-Phillips is a Research and Development Technician from Ceredigion. (Image: Newsquest) Morgan, a research and development technician, landed a role at the company by chance and has thrived ever since.

He said: “My dad was laying the curbs for the car park around June last year. I had just finished my A-levels and I was working part-time somewhere else. But I didn’t know where to go.

“My dad asked Matt if there were any apprenticeships going. Three weeks later I had an interview, and I was accepted.

“I started last October and since then I’ve been to Portugal five times in nine months for training. I doubt I would have had such an opportunity anywhere else.”

TEKEVER has been in the UK since 2013 and want to build on the success they have had by opening a new facility in Wales.

West Wales Airport provides TEKEVER with plenty of airspace. (Image: Newsquest)

TEKEVER are able to do flight testing, their validation process and ship their drones to customers from West Wales Airport. (Image: Newsquest) The West Wales Airport has become an ideal location because of its restricted airspace which has allowed TEKEVER to do flight testing, complete their validation process and ship their drones to customers all from one place.