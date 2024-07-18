The partnership has recently helped two sites reduce costs and carbon emissions by installing solar panels.

The council's Green Pembrokeshire team is celebrating the second phase of the work with the community energy organisation which installs rooftop Solar PV systems.

Egni Co-op covers the installation costs and then sells the electricity produced to the building owner at a reduced rate.

Profits generated are channelled back into funding further environmental education programs and projects.

In 2023, Egni Co-op was awarded contracts to install systems at some 20 schools and leisure centres throughout the county.

The company will maintain and manage these systems for 20 years.

It has been estimated that the solar panels will cut emissions by nearly 200 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year and save these facilities roughly £180,000 per year in energy fees.

Among the recipients of the second phase of the project is Fishguard Leisure Centre, which welcomed a 170kW system in addition to its existing 50kW setup.

The energy produced will be sold to the building at a reduced rate.

The combined systems are projected to produce around 187,000kWh annually, offsetting nearly 40 tonnes of CO2.

Tavernspite School also received a boost to its solar panel system, a 27kW system was installed, with discounted electricity reducing dependence on the traditional electrical grid.

This upgrade should offset around five tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Cllr Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for place, the region and climate change, said, "These two sites are the latest to benefit from this innovative scheme that is helping the council and its buildings make carbon savings, as well as saving money, without capital costs."

Jenny Carlisle, Egni Co-op's development manager, echoed this sentiment.

She said: "We are delighted to be working with the council and young people in Pembrokeshire schools.

"It’s a great example of co-operation. We all need to work together to tackle climate change and keep money in the Welsh economy."