In the first year of the two-year scheme boosting community engagement, the theatre has welcomed 5,000 students from 45 schools for workshops, performances, and tours.

The Theatre's Youth Theatre has seen more than 130 children participating, while its Summer Schools have accommodated 35 youngsters.

Creative Writing courses have aided 40 adults and 45 individuals have enjoyed community choir, Torch Voices.

Ben Lloyd, Torch Theatre CEO, said: "We are very grateful for the Port’s support through this successful partnership.

"It is hugely important to us as it enables us to extend our reach to more people, particularly young people, across our community which we know contributes to feelings of inclusion and wellbeing.

"This partnership has bolstered our youth and community offer, allowing us to keep activities affordable and accessible for all."

Tom Sawyer, chief executive of the Port of Milford Haven, said: "The Torch Theatre is a fantastic arts and culture hub for Pembrokeshire and I’m inspired when I hear how many people they’ve supported over the last year through their vibrant programme of performances, workshops and activities.

"Everybody should be able to access the arts, it nourishes our hearts and minds, and we’re pleased to see so many people getting on board and embracing what the Torch has to offer."

In 2024, the Torch Theatre is planning to build upon the achievements it gained last year.

The subsidised youth theatre engagement has seen an uptick, educational outreach is continuously reaching further into the community, and the entire Youth Theatre is set to come together to present a Main Stage production of 'Wind in the Willows', collaborating with Torch Voices.