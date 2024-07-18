A MAN will appear at Swansea Crown Court after he denied attacking and strangling a woman.
Conor Carter, 31, of Grove Street in Pembroke Dock, was charged with assault by beating and intentional strangulation relating to allegations from July 10 in Pembroke.
The defendant appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on July 12, where he pleaded not guilty.
Carter appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 15, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
A plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on August 12.
In the meantime, Carter was granted bail and was barred from entering Pembroke.
