Jasmine Evans, 20, of Holbrook Road in Broad Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with boarding a train without a valid ticket.

It was alleged that Evans boarded a train at Stratford-Upon-Avon station on September 4 last year without a valid ticket.

She admitted the offence on July 8.

Evans was ordered to pay £82.90 in compensation, as well as a £40 fine, £85 in costs and a £16 surcharge.