A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been ordered to pay more than £220 after being caught boarding a train without a ticket.
Jasmine Evans, 20, of Holbrook Road in Broad Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with boarding a train without a valid ticket.
It was alleged that Evans boarded a train at Stratford-Upon-Avon station on September 4 last year without a valid ticket.
She admitted the offence on July 8.
Evans was ordered to pay £82.90 in compensation, as well as a £40 fine, £85 in costs and a £16 surcharge.
