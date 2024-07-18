A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been ordered to pay more than £220 after being caught boarding a train without a ticket.

Jasmine Evans, 20, of Holbrook Road in Broad Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with boarding a train without a valid ticket.

It was alleged that Evans boarded a train at Stratford-Upon-Avon station on September 4 last year without a valid ticket.

  • For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

She admitted the offence on July 8.

Evans was ordered to pay £82.90 in compensation, as well as a £40 fine, £85 in costs and a £16 surcharge.