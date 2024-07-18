A Pembrokeshire school pupil organised a litter pick around Pembroke where 10 bags of rubbish was collected.
Ysgol Harri Tudur Year 8 student Ruby Collins initiated the action as an assignment set by her English teacher Mrs John.
Ruby borrowed litter picking tools from Pembroke Town Hall and designed a leaflet to promote the litter pick.
Participants were alarmed by the volume of litter around town, an issue that participant Karen Davies noted as a 'real eye opener.'
The extensive heap forced many volunteers to return to base earlier than anticipated because of the weight of their bags.
The event ended with bacon and sausage butties and drinks, and plans for another pickup are already in motion.
Ruby's grandad, an 82-year-old first-time litter picker, found the undertaking 'very therapeutic'.
The litter pick was an impactful and inspiring exercise according to the participants.
