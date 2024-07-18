People from around the area, including Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea, are being encouraged to offer their opinions on a 'case for change', which sets out plans for a future regional transport project.

The feedback window is open until Monday, August 26.

The new transport plan should be considerate of existing developments, significant investment, and the growing population across the regions.

Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro plans for an integrated bus and rail network are going to be developed alongside the regional transport plans.

Plans suggest the rail metro elements are projected to introduce more than a million extra journeys to the existing rail network.

This measure hopes to encourage a migration from cars to public transport as a way of lowering individual vehicle usage.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council leader and chairman of the Corporate Joint Committee (CJC) for South West Wales, said: "Adding to an outstanding tourism offer, South West Wales is undergoing a time of unprecedented investment, thanks to developments like the Celtic Freeport and £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal."

He highlighted that these schemes would create numerous jobs and attract plenty of investment to the area.

However, he also acknowledged the need for a robust transport network to cater to the developments and the everyday needs of people in the various communities.

Councillor Darren Price, Carmarthenshire County Council’s leader and chairman of the CJC’s transport sub-group, also emphasised the significance of the feedback.

He said: "The transport network is at the heart of our region.

"It takes us to work, education, healthcare and leisure and social activities both throughout South West Wales and further afield.

"With the population of the region also expected to increase in the coming decades, we need a transport system that accommodates existing and future developments in a way that supports sustainable travel choices, economic activity and social inclusion across the region."

The first part of the new transport plan will be informed by the feedback and comments from the 'case for change' document, and later a draft of the regional transport scheme will also be opened to consultation.

For more information on the feedback, visit the CJC South West Wales website, or contact regional.transport@swansea.gov.uk for any queries.

Paper copies of the consultation documents and feedback form are available at Ammanford, Carmarthen and Llanelli's hwbs and County Hall in Haverfordwest..