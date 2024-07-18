Neyland Community School was presented the Rights Respecting Schools (RRS) Silver award for promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging respect for others.

The accolade also recognises the integration of the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into the school's ethos and curriculum.

Neyland joins 1,300 schools across the UK that have already achieved the Silver status.

Headteacher Clare Hewitt said: "UNICEF is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights and I am very proud of our RRS ambassadors and the school community for achieving our Silver status.

"Pupils’ rights and wellbeing is at the heart of all we do and it is fantastic that we have been recognised for this."

Assistant headteacher and RRS lead, Gemma Morris also shared her joy.

She said: "Here at Neyland Community school we believe that it is so important for the children to understand that they have rights and to what these rights are.

"This really is at the heart and centre of all that we do.

"We have been on a wonderful journey and it is great to be recognised for the Silver award."