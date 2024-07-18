The contest called for pupils aged 11-18 to design, build, and test a vehicle that could traverse a crocodile-infested river via a suspended cable.

A total of 15 teams, each comprising four students, convened at Pembrokeshire College on Thursday.

The students were presented with an unfamiliar task and a box containing items necessary to construct a suitable vehicle.

Haverfordwest High School won the advanced competition (Image: Mary Adams)

The competition catered to the requirements of the national curriculum; its implementation fostered team building, communication skills, planning, and time management, as well as providing a design and technology problem.

A highlight of the day was the testing session, where teams could compare the effectiveness of their prototypes against their competitors.

The judging panel had a challenging task, assessing portfolios and grading the design's relative points and effectiveness.

Eventually, winners emerged from three different categories.

Malcolm Halliwell, the South Wales Rotary district governor, presented the winning teams with a plaque and certificates.

The foundation competition was won by Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi St Davids (Image: Mary Adams)

The winners of the Foundation KS3 group were an all-girl team from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, St David's, comprised of Olivia Davies, Jess Codd, Casey Evans, and Hannah Vaughan.

Greenhill School's Flynn Steel, Georgina Gardner, and Finn Crichton, were victorious in the Intermediate KS4 group.

The Advanced KS5 group was won by Haverfordwest High VC School's team of Theo Griffiths, Ellie Phillips, Tom Elcock, and Rafael Rees-Siso.

Rotarians Anthony Bowen and Roger Barrett-Evans from Haverfordwest Rotary led the organisation of the competition, with support from Pembroke, Milford Haven, and Saundersfoot Clubs.