Today (July 17), at 7:40am, fire services from Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn, Lampeter, New Quay, Port Talbot, Aberystwyth and Carmarthen attended an incident on Penwalle Road in Llandysul.

The blaze occurred at a former primary school building on Marble Terrace which firefighters tackled until leaving the scene at 1:40pm.

The fire happened at a former primary school building on Marble Terrace. (Image: Mike Wilson) A spokesperson for Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service said:

“At 7.40am on Wednesday, July 17th, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn, Lampeter, New Quay, Port Talbot, Aberystwyth and Carmarthen Fire Stations were called to an incident on Penwalle Road in Llandysul.

“Crews responded to a two-storey disused building measuring approximately 30m x 15m, a former primary school building on Marble Terrace, that was well alight and fully involved in fire.

“Crews utilised four hose reel jets, one main jet, one turntable ladder appliance, one water bowser and small gear to extinguish the fire.

“The building has been significantly damaged by the fire, with the roof structure collapsing internally. The final MAWWFRS crews left the scene at 1.40pm.”