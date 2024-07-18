A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and three British Empire Medals (BEM) were awarded at a ceremony in the Council Chamber, County Hall, Haverfordwest, on June 7.

A further BEM was presented at Crymych Fire Station on June 28.

Both ceremonies were presided over by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards.

The MBE recipient at County Hall, Doreen Mortimer, was recognised for her voluntary services to the RNLI.

Miss Mortimer has held the role of volunteer RNLI shop manager in Tenby for more than 25 years.

During her tenure, she contributed to raising more than £1m for the lifesaving charity.

Miss Edwards then presented BEMs to Wendy Barnett, Dr Michael Bartlett and Elly Neville.

Mrs Barnett's honour came in recognition for services to girl guiding and the community in Milford Haven, having served as a Guide leader in Pembrokeshire for 55 years. At least 1,000 girls have benefitted from advice and encouragement

Dr Bartlett, a medical educator at Hywel Dda University Health Board, was awarded for services to medical education following a career dedicated to training medical students, doctors, lifeguards and RNLI crew to save lives.

13-year-old Elly Neville received her BEM for her charitable services to cancer patients and to cancer services in Pembrokeshire.

She was the face of the Ward 10 Flag Appeal which raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Withybush Hospital's Ward 10.

On June 28, the watch manager at Crymych Fire Station, (WM) Euros Edwards, received his British Empire Medal for services to fire and rescue.

The ceremony was attended by chief fire officer Roger Thomas KFSM, fire service colleagues, family, and friends.

Chief fire officer Roger Thomas KFSM commented on the occasion, giving the closing remarks at Crymych Fire Station, hailing it as a proud day not only for WM Edwards but also for the fire service.

He spoke highly of WM Edwards's contribution, saying that he had provided 'outstanding leadership in all elements of community safety and emergency response over a long career.'

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, said: "It was an honour and an enormous pleasure to meet such remarkable people and present the MBE and BEM medals on behalf of His Majesty The King.

"These inspirational recipients have carried out such incredible work for Pembrokeshire communities."

The ceremony at County Hall, Haverfordwest, was hosted by the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Steve Alderman, with guests of honour including the leader of the council, Cllr Jon Harvey, and invited family and friends of the honoured individuals.

Similarly, Cllr Alderman again hosted the ceremony at Crymych Fire Station along with His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards.