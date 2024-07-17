Since dogs have fur, pet owners might not know how to keep their dogs safe in the sun.

The PDSA has posted some helpful advice to make sure our pets are protected in the heat.

The sun can lead to both dogs and cats getting sunburnt especially if they have fur that’s a light colour or if their coat is thin or patchy, according to the PDSA.

The pet charity explains that pets most commonly get sunburnt on their ears, nose, eyelids and stomach.

If your dog isn’t protected from the sun, they could develop skin cancer.

Symptoms of sunburn in dogs

If your dog is sunburnt, you may notice the following symptoms:

Redness

Crusting

Flaking

Itching

Blisters

Pain

How to prevent sunburn for dogs

If your dog will be spending time in the sun, you can make sure they are protected by doing a few simple things.

You should try to keep them out of the sun in the middle of the day when the sun is at its strongest. The mornings and evenings will be better.

Make sure they don’t sunbathe in direct sunlight and have lots of shade.

You can also protect your dog by applying sun cream to the areas with thin fur, for example, their nose, tips of the ears and tummy.

Before applying, make sure the sun cream is SPF30 or higher, safe for pets/children and waterproof.

The PDSA advises that you apply two layers of sun cream to your dog at least 15 minutes before they go outside in the sun.

Try to make sure they don’t lick it off and reapply as and when they need it.

How to treat sunburn for dogs

If your dog is sunburnt mildly, you can treat it at home but if they are severely sunburnt or seem like they’re in pain, immediately ask your vet for advice.

A dog with mild sunburn can be treated with cold compresses on their skin and should be kept out of direct sunlight until it has healed.

If your dog needs to go outside, they should be wearing sun-protective clothing or wearing sun cream.

Treatment for severe sunburn could see your dog need pain killers, anti-inflammatories and wound dressings.

If their burns are severe, they may need to have a fluid drip and antibiotics.

Pet owners who aren’t sure how sunburnt their dogs are should contact their vet for advice.