Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation following reports of a crash on Barn Street at around 2am on Wednesday, July 17.

It was alleged that a vehicle, described as “possibly a white transit van”, and two pedestrians were involved.

One man was taken to hospital, and Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The vehicle left the scene, and officers are appealing for information to trace it and the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information which could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this appeal, quote the reference: DP-20240717-024.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.