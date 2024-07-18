Regan Boswell, 51, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

Boswell was accused of attacking a woman in Cartlett on July 5.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and an alternative offence of assault by beating – both of which he denied in court on July 8.

Boswell returned to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 15 to switch his plea and admit assault by beating.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and Boswell was re-admitted to bail.

He will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on July 22.