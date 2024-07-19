Just ten miles north of Haverfordwest, the all-weather playground of Llys-y-frân Lake is geared up for an exciting summer season with combined land and water activities lined up to entertain throughout the holidays.

For those eager to take up a water sport, Llys-y-frân has an array of choices.

The summer programme includes a selection of RYA (Royal Yachting Association) accredited sailing and powerboat courses, paddling and sailing sessions, and the Llys-y-frân Falcons Summer Club.

Due to an increase in demand, a Falcon Adventure Days programme has been introduced.

This programme, covering three days, is designed to be a comprehensive adventure-filled session, starting at 10am and ending at 4pm.

It includes a mix of water and land-based activities such as sailing, paddling, climbing and mountain biking, all at £100 per child.

Being a RYA accredited training centre, Llys-y-frân offers RYA Youth Sailing Scheme Stages 1 & 2, plus RYA Powerboat Level 1 throughout July and August.

The courses are conducted in a safe environment under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Additionally, youth adventure paddle and sailing sessions offer a great opportunity for children to learn, have fun, and make new friends, all for just £20 for two hours.

There are also activities for those wanting to stay on the land

Llys-y-frân is more than just water adventures.

It boasts a range of exciting land activities for the whole family.

Activities include archery, axe throwing, climbing and driving Crazi-Bugz, six-wheeled off-road buggies.

Also available is mountain bike hire for exploration of scenic trails and a bike skills test on the pump track.

The annual Play Day in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7.

The day is filled with free fun activities such as bouncy castles, storytelling, games, messy play, bug hunts and face painting.

Parking is £3 for the day.

Set for Saturday, August 10, is the inaugural Summer Craft Fair in a new spacious marquee.

Free to enter, the fair will showcase more than 20 stalls selling locally made produce and goods, serving as a platform for artisans and their unique, hand-crafted products.