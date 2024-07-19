Silviu Grigore, 35, had made his mother’s life a misery to the point where she felt tortured in her home, Swansea Crown Court heard today.

The court heard that unemployed Grigore would shout and swear at his 66-year-old mother and demand money for alcohol as well as spit at his mother, call her a whore and blame her for his lack of work.

The court heard that there were occasions when Grigore would expose himself to his mother and on one occasion he had done so and inserted a plastic bottle into his own rectum.

Grigore had come from Romania to the UK with his mother in 2021 and they had lived together in Llanybydder since then.

On May 17 this year she returned from work and went to bed. Shortly after Grigore burst into her room and making accusations and demanding money for alcohol.

His mother fled but later in the evening the pair bought a pizza together. Grigore also bought four cans of beer. His mother noticed that after one can his demeanour changed but he assured her he would behave and drank the rest of them in her garden.

However, he later started shouting, screaming, cursing and spitting at his mother.

He made around ten threats to kill his mother telling her that if he went to prison he would come out and find her to kill her and calling her a whore.

Once again his mother fled and this time ended up taking refuge in the garden shed. When she was persuaded to come inside Grigore took off his shirt, grabbed his mother’s clothing around the chest area with both hands and shook her, again threatening to kill her.

His mother fled to a nearby supermarket and rang the police. Grigore initially denied the offences but changed his plea to guilty when the case came to crown court.

The court heard that his mother felt low and frightened to return home. She felt that she had no strength left and couldn’t find peace in her daily life.

She had experienced loss of sleep and stress and had been isolated from friends and family.

In defence it was said that Grigore had lost his father at a young age and as a result he had taken on an adult role in the family. Leaving school while still a child which had had an impact on both his emotional and educational development. He had had a 'clear lapse' in his mental health at the time of the incident.

His offending behaviour was linked with drinking and he had expressed remorse for his actions towards his mother.

He has eight previous convictions for 12 offences, including one of battery and was subject to a court order when the May 17 offences took place.

Judge Mr Recorder G Bull KC told Grigore that the offences were aggravated by the fact that they had happened in a domestic setting, that there was a history of abuse towards his mother and were committed in breech of a community order.

He handed down a 15 month prison sentence for the threats to kill with a four month concurrent sentence for the assault. Grigore will serve half of this in prison and half on licence.

The judge also imposed a five year restraining order preventing Grigore from contacting his mother in any way.