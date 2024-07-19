Clare and David Hieatt, the innovative brains behind The Do Lectures and Hiut Denim Co, were recognised with this honour by the university.

Originally from Wales, the couple left their homeland to forge successful careers in London.

They returned after some years, determined to start their own businesses.

In London, David worked for the renowned advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi, while Clare orchestrated creative projects for big-name brands.

They decided to return to Wales in 2001, where they started their clothing company, howies.

Lauded as the UK's Patagonia for action sports, howies was later sold to Timberland.

They then started The Do Lectures, a highly regarded ideas festival and online platform, earning them an audience of millions.

More recently, the pair have launched Hiut Denim Co.

This venture is revitalising the jeans industry in Cardigan, the area which was once home to the largest jeans factory in Britain.

Their Honorary Fellowships were presented by Professor Anwen Jones, the pro vice-chancellor for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Aberystwyth University, on July 17.

In her presentation, Professor Jones praised their initiative saying: "It is a thrill to be presenting two individuals who have come together as a tour de force in these areas."

She applauded them for their innovative approach and the impact they have had on the local economy.

During the ceremony, Professor Jones highlighted the contribution they've made to their community, saying: "Clare and David are not one and the same, but they have combined their energies and expertise in marketing and advertising, commercial sales, community-based co-creation and high-end retail products in an impressive way and their co-founded Do Lectures bring together communities of doers in globally acclaimed networks and ideas festivals.

"What is even more important from our perspective as a university that is dedicated to serving its region’s economic, cultural and intellectual needs is the fact that this dynamic duo have brought their business home to Cardigan."

Mr Hieatts also spoke during the presentation, recognising the importance of social media in business.

He declared: "If David wants to beat Goliath, the best tool in the world is social media."

Each year, Aberystwyth University offers honorary awards to a limited number of distinguished individuals.

These awards acknowledge their exceptional achievements and significant contribution to society.

The Hieatts were among the seven individuals recognised this year.

Other honorees included Professor Sir Stewart Cole, Jess Fishlock, Professor Uzo Iwobi, Dr Anna Persaud, and Manon Steffan Ros.

With this award, the university recognises the Hieatts' success in business, their innovative spirit, and the positive impact they have made on the Cardigan area.