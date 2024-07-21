From heart-shaped to menacing, clouds in all their creations feature in this week's gallery, and we're on Cloud Nine with the results!

The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

Strong sunset

Black sundown clouds at Whitesands. (Image: Geraint Price)

Up river

A bright and breezy scene at Llangwm. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

Lovely Lower Town

Is that a big fish in the sky above Lower Town? (Image: Allison Morris)

Reflective mood

Sunset reflections at Whitesands. (Image: Val Colella)

Go away, grey!





Hope those clouds are blowing away from Fishguard bay!. (Image: Marc Evans)

Clouds in contrast

An interesting contrast between the white clouds and dark rocks at Pwllgwaelod. (Image: Louisa Wheeler)