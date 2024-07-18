Emergency services were called to tackle the blaze shortly before 8am on Wednesday morning, June 18, which caused the roof to collapse.

Earlier this month 1,500 cannabis plants were discovered in the building at various stages of growth across two floors. The drugs were located after police officers carried out a stop check on a car travelling through Carmarthenshire, where five suitcases of cannabis were found.

This led to further information being received and a search warrant carried out at the former school building.

The drug set up included a number of CCTV cameras installed around the building and the exact street value of the plants seized was £1,960,000.

Two men were arrested after it was established through enquiries they had travelled from London to Ceredigion where they stopped for a short while before leaving.

Alfred Perkola, 43, from Ealing in London and Adli Gjegjaj, 25, from Salford were charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, with Alfred also getting charged with intent to supply.

1,500 cannabis plants were found in various stages of growth over two floors. (Image: Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police) The fire caused the roof structure to internally collapse. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the fire has caused extensive damage to the property and it is unsafe to enter.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers will be working with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators to establish the cause of the fire which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

“Quote reference: 50 of the 17th

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Multiple fire crews attended the incident in Llandysul. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Crews used four hose reel jets, one main jet, one turntable ladder appliance, one water bowser and small gear to extinguish the fire. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Fire services from Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn, Lampeter, New Quay, Port Talbot, Aberystwyth and Carmarthen were all called to tackle the blaze.