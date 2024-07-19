Stephen Samuel was caught in the act by a watchful member of Llandysul Angling Association (LAA), leading to a total penalty of £2,580 covering costs, fine and surcharge.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2023, when the LAA member saw Samuel killing and taking a salmon from the LAA's fishery on the River Teifi.

Immediately, the LAA member reported the event to Dyfed Powys Police, who enlisted a Natural Resources Wales (NRW) enforcement officer.

Samuel, acting suspicious while walking away from the river in just a t-shirt despite the heavy rain, was later apprehended by the enforcement officer with the assistance of an LAA member and a voluntary LAA water bailiff.

The LAA member, while confronting Samuel, noticed a salmon head protruding from the arm of Samuel's jacket - a botched attempt at hiding it to avoid detection.

An NRW officer later informed Samuel that he would face charges for his actions.

Samuel, of Cwmavon, Port Talbot, was subsequently reported for four offences, contravening the Wales rod and line (Salmon and Sewin Sea Trout) Byelaws 2017.

These include compulsory catch and release of salmon, using barbed hooks and treble hooks.

He admitted that he knew he had committed offences (Image: Natural Resources Wales)

Additionally, he faced an offence under The Salmon Act 1968 for handling salmon under suspicious circumstances.

While under caution, Samuel admitted his full knowledge of the illegality of his actions.

In mitigation, Samuel told the officer he thought the salmon was a sea trout but it was put to him that the fish was still relatively fresh from open seas and, having just been caught, it retained the characteristics that clearly distinguish the two species, which were visible even to an inexperienced angler.

Mark Thomas, the NRW officer, said: "We hope that penalties like this will serve as a deterrent to those people who jeopardise the future sustainability of our rivers and the enjoyment of the vast majority of anglers who fish legally and responsibly."

He also highlighted the dedication of his officers.

He added: "NRW officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action against the small minority of anglers who commit these types of offences."

Mr Thomas praised the cooperation of Dyfed Powys Police and the LAA in national conservation efforts.

He further stated: "I would like to thank Dyfed Powys Police for their continued assistance with these cases and also the members and committee from Llandysul Angling Association for their continued help in protecting the River Teifi."

In addition to a fine reduced by an early guilty plea, Samuel was ordered to pay NRW costs and a Victim Surcharge.

Llanelli Magistrates Court also ordered him to forfeit all the fishing tackle used in the incident.

Anglers are reminded that a rod licence is required for anyone aged 13 or over to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel in Wales or England.

Anglers caught fishing without a valid rod licence risk criminal conviction and a fine.