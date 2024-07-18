Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations with 27 deaths reported in 2023, according to the Health and Safety Executive.

Compared to other industries, agriculture, forestry and fishing have the worst rate of worker fatalities – 21 times higher than the all-industry average over the last five years.

In the last ten years, almost one person a week has been killed as a result of agricultural work and many more have been seriously injured.

Welsh farmers warned about temporary workers during harvest season

Leading agricultural expert - Freddie Hamilton-Russell, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, has warned Welsh farmers to be mindful of the risks associated with hiring temporary workers.

Mr Hamilton-Russell said: "Having the correct health and safety and insurance policies in place is vital to safeguarding lives and livelihoods during the busy drilling and harvesting season, which runs from July through to October.

“This is undoubtedly the busiest and most demanding period of the farming calendar for those involved in root crops and cereals, so extra staff are often employed to help manage the increased workload.

“While farmers may be focused on the logistics of harvesting, they must not neglect the safety of permanent and temporary staff.

"Conducting a thorough health and safety assessment, providing training and having clear processes in place, along with adequate Employers’ Liability insurance, is critical.”

Not only can farming accidents - whether fatal or not - cause "trauma and distress" it can also lead to claims which can cost thousands.

The agricultural expert added: "There is a widespread misconception that farm insurance policies include adequate protection for such catastrophic incidents, but this is not the case.

"Farmers should be aware that Employers’ Liability insurance is not automatically included in their policy.

“They must also be mindful that part-time, casual, seasonal, temporary and even voluntary workers all constitute employees.”

To prevent incidents that may lead to claims, Mr Hamilton-Russell advised all farmers to give temporary workers a thorough induction and comprehensive training (both on-site and online) including HSE guidance and Toolbox Talks.

He continued: "Although not a legal requirement, I would also advise farmers to have adequate management liability cover to pay potential HSE incident investigation and intervention costs which can quickly escalate.

“Health and safety procedures must be carefully observed to safeguard all employees - and the farm’s reputation.

“Farmers should never cut corners when it comes to employee safety, and I urge them to speak to their trusted insurance partner to check that they have the right insurance in place to protect all parties in the event of an unwanted incident.”