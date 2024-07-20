Ashmole & Co, one of the largest chartered certified accountants in south Wales, recently welcomed Tom Williams to their Haverfordwest team as a trainee accountant, after he completed his AAT Level 2.

Tom, a resident living near St Davids, is now furthering his studies to attain his AAT Level 3 as part of his apprenticeship with the firm.

His everyday responsibilities include preparing accounts and tax returns for a variety of clients ranging from individuals to limited companies.

William Hughes, partner in the Haverfordwest and Tenby Ashmole & Co offices, said: "It is important as a profession that we help nurture the next generation of professional accountants.

"Trainee staff members are the lifeblood for the future success of our firm.

"We are a local business and are always keen to employ those who live locally."

Mr Williams echoed the sentiment, saying: "I’m grateful to Ashmole & Co for giving me the opportunity to join the team as a trainee.

"It is very rewarding to be constantly developing the skills that will help me succeed in the future."

Ashmole & Co also issued a call to those waiting for GCSE or A Level results to consider a career in accountancy, highlighting a current vacancy for a trainee accountant in their Ammanford office.

The firm offers students work placements while they study.

The growing firm actively looks for qualified and non-qualified enthusiastic individuals to join their team.

Those interested are encouraged to send their CV to AshmoleHR@ashmole.co.uk or apply for a specific vacancy listed on the Ashmole & Co website.