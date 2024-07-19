Western Telegraph
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

Pembrokeshire road closed due to crash

Live

B4325 Waterston closed due to crash

Traffic
Milford Haven
By Becky Hotchin

  • A road in Pembrokeshire has been closed both ways this morning due to a crash. We will bring you more as we have it.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos