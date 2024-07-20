The charity, Tenby and Saundersfoot Districts Friends of the Community, received the £750 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

The donation will help with their provision of bleed control kits in public places to help save lives in the community.

These kits can be crucial to stem the flow of blood while waiting for an ambulance in the event of a catastrophic bleed.

The nomination came as the charity is well recognised in the community for its invaluable contribution, which includes nursing and preventative work.

Customer consultant at Yorkshire Building Society in Tenby, Rosamond Oak, said: "We are proud to be able to support Tenby and Saundersfoot Districts Friends of the community with this £750 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

"The charity has a huge positive impact on those who need medical help in their own homes, and the bleed control kits bought with the donation could be life-saving."

A spokesperson for Tenby and Saundersfoot Districts Friends of the Community echoed the sentiment: "We are really thankful for the donation from the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation that will help us to purchase the bleed control kits we need."

The Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation funds through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme.

This allows members to donate the spare pennies from the yearly interest on their accounts, benefitting smaller charities across the UK.

Last year, the foundation donated more than £283,000 to nominated causes and charities nationally.