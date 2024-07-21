The permission, delegated to the authority, is for a new sustainable community, which is proposed by Persimmon Homes West Wales.

The proposal was backed at a meeting of the authority’s development management committee on Tuesday, July 17, and will now await the finalisation of the s106 agreement, which is determined by the authority’s officers and will be the clause to finalise approval.

These 72 high-quality homes are part of a zero-carbon ready scheme, and come in a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced houses, and apartments.

The homes range from one to four bedrooms, which are intended to help satisfy housing demands and provide home ownership to more families.

The properties will be rendered and stone-edged.

This development features many community amenities, including a Local Equipped Area of Play (LEAP) situated in the centre of the site.

It also includes improvements to highways and active travel, and a devoted active travel link that connects the site back to Sandy Hill Road.

The scheme includes a sustainable drainage system with bio-retention areas and rain gardens.

Green technologies such as air-source heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points are included.

The proposed development (Image: Persimmon Homes West Wales)

Measures have also been taken to consider ecological implications such as dormouse habitats, and to conserve existing trees and hedgerows.

In terms of the company's contribution to the community, Persimmon will transfer 35 per cent of the homes, which totals 25 houses, to a local housing provider.

These homes will be available for rent and shared ownership, which is expected to ease the pressure on Pembrokeshire’s housing list.

Persimmon Homes West Wales’ managing director, Stuart Phillips, said: "We’re delighted to have secured support for our new development of 72 high-quality homes in Saundersfoot.

"The development will provide a wide range of zero-carbon ready homes designed for local people, especially young families and first-time buyers, who otherwise might struggle to get onto the housing ladder in Pembrokeshire.

"Throughout the planning process, we have worked closely with officers and stakeholders to ensure that our homes are in keeping with – and enhance – the local area and its surroundings.

"I’d like to thank officers and the project team for their collaborative efforts during this process.

"The scheme will deliver substantial community benefits, including new facilities, enhanced green spaces, and significant investment in public infrastructure, as well as the transfer of 25 properties to a local housing association.

"Persimmon has an established record of delivery in Pembrokeshire, and we are excited about this latest scheme as we continue to build the best value homes in sustainable and inclusive communities for local people."