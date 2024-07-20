Pembrokeshire County Council is re-launching the annual service on Saturday, July 20.

The free buses will operate from The Salterns car park between 11am and 6pm every day until September 13, with stops at The Green and South Parade.

The regular services will run every 15 minutes, with the exception of a single 45-minute driver break each day.

Although the buses are free, anyone using the service must still pay for the parking in the car park as normal.

It follows the annual Tenby pedestrianisation scheme which got underway at the start of the month.

The scheme will run from Monday July 1 to Friday September 13, inclusive, with restrictions in force between 11am and 5.30pm daily.

Tenby's famous walled town is split into three distinct zones with each having different levels of car access.

Full details of the pedetrian-only scheme can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.