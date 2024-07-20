Winter ’25 flights are on sale now, with holidays up until Easter 2026 available to book.

TUI has added more regional flying options for customers in Wales, with a new fortnightly service from Cardiff to Cancun available on selected dates in March and April 2026.

Departing on March 23, 2026 and April 6, 2026, the flights are the perfect option for those in search of a long-haul Easter getaway.

What’s more, to support its Marella Cruises itineraries, additional flights to Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados have been added to the programme on February 5 and February 22 2026.

Phillip Iveson, commercial director for TUI UK, said he was pleased to introduce the flights.

“We’re delighted to have an incredible range of holidays for winter 2025 going on sale up until Easter 2026,” said Mr Iveson.

“With 12 destinations on offer for holidaymakers flying out of Cardiff Airport we’re pleased to introduce Easter holidays in Mexico with two flights to Cancun available over March and April.

“And with more free winter kids places than ever and a multitude of beach hotels from Tenerife to Tunisia - whatever kind of getaway customers in Wales are after they’ll find it with TUI.”

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said the news gives customers more choice.

“It’s fantastic that one of the UK’s largest tour operators is growing and investing in Wales,” said Mr Burns.

“We’ve seen great sales so for this year and today’s announcement gives our customers more choice of destinations, including the Caribbean, from Cardiff.”