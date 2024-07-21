Rhodewood Lodge in St Brides Hill, Saundersfoot, is for sale with West Wales Properties for a guide price of £1,700,000.

The six-bedroomed house is sophisticatedly decorated throughout and is situated in the highly desirable area of St Brides Hill, which is just a short walk into Saundersfoot village centre and its sandy beaches.

As well as plenty of bedrooms it boasts four reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, a utility room with ample storage and underfloor heating.

The property is currently an established holiday let but would work equally well as a stylish family home.

“With an abundance of original character features throughout, the property offers versatile accommodation for all the family,” say the agents.

“The current owners have gone above and beyond to renovate the property to an exceptionally high standard which has continued to be maintained to an immaculate standard.”

Upon entering the grounds of the property via a gated entrance; you are greeted by the front porch with gothic arched doorway, traditional butler bell, and original handmade Victorian clay mosaic tiles which flow through into the main hallway.

The ground floor accommodation comprises; a sitting room that features an exposed stone wall, a fireplace with log burner and slate flooring.

Across the hall is an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, which has been designed with modern living in mind. The shaker-style kitchen with a marble effect quartz worktop, is fitted with a range of modern appliances and also houses a freestanding Rangemaster.

A boot room is conveniently located off the kitchen with underfloor heating that is also fitted throughout the ground floor. To the back of the property, there is a W/C, utility room, and ample storage with a walk-in pantry and a variety of storage cupboards.

The first floor provides a split-level landing area that accommodates a bathroom with a roll-top bathtub and traditional Burlington toilet; a sitting room with its own private staircase leading up to a bedroom with en-suite and private balcony; and the garden reception room where you can sit and enjoy the sea views also providing access to the rear terrace and garden.

There are a further three double bedrooms, of which two enjoy spectacular views over Saundersfoot Bay. One has an en-suite with a free-standing rolltop bathtub; from which you can relax and soak up those stunning sunrises over the bay.

A second staircase leads to the top floor which provides the master bedroom with en-suite shower room, and the sixth bedroom. The master has a feature stone wall with an arched window, and a free-standing bathtub from which you can enjoy the best views across the bay.

Externally, within the grounds of the Victorian house there are south facing mature lawned gardens bordered by a hedge line, with a tree swing and hammock.

A landscaped tiered terraced area which was built from original stone taken from the house during renovation, houses a family hot tub and also provides space for outside seating and an entertainment area; where you can enjoy al fresco dining during the summer.

The property is currently a well established holiday let, so would make a brilliant investment property.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate all the property has to offer. For more information contact West Wales Properties Tenby office at West Chambers, Tudor Square, Tenby, SA70 7AJ, Email tenby@westwalesproperties.co.uk or ring 01834 845584.