A serious crash occurred last night, July 18, around midnight on the A4810 between the Euro Park roundabout and Magor Brewery roundabout.

Now, police have revealed a 27-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash happened between an articulated lorry and a motorcycle.

The road has been closed all morning with no confirmation it has yet reopened.

In a statement, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of a road traffic collision on A4810 near Magor at around 12.20am on Friday, July 19.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, following a collision between a Mercedes articulated lorry and a silver Kawasaki motorcycle.

"Paramedics confirmed that the rider, a 27-year-old man, had died at the scene.



"His next of kin have been informed.



"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using A4810 near Magor at the time to contact us.

"You can contact us via the website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on social media, quoting 2400239698 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."