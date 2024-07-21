For almost a decade, this well-loved tradition has provided community members the opportunity to experience their favourite films in diverse settings.

This year promises to be no different.

With support from Dragon LNG, and Pure West Radio, six outdoor locations around Pembrokeshire will screen beloved classics.

Chelsey Gillard, Torch Theatre’s artistic director stepped in to highlight what makes this initiative special.

She said: "There’s nothing like watching a favourite film on the big screen and Sunset Cinema takes that one step further creating the ultimate movie experience.

"As the sun goes down at the end of a (hopefully) sunny summer day, grab your picnic blankets and join us in some iconic Pembrokeshire locations for an unforgettable evening of entertainment."

The listings for the summer are enticing.

The Harbour in Saundersfoot will show 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' on July 26, 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' on July 31 and 'The Greatest Showman' on August 9.

On August 2, Slebech Park Estate will be showing 'Barbie' while 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will play in Tŵr y Felin, St David’s on August 10. 'Top Gun: Maverick'takes the spotlight at Pembrokeshire Sunflower Farm, Newport on August 24.

Roch Community Hall has a screening planned for August 25 but the film is yet to be confirmed.

Just as summer is coming to an end, the Sunset Cinema will conclude the season at Pembroke Castle with 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' on August 30 and 'Dirty Dancing' on August 31.

Jon Williams, general manager at Pembroke Castle, is excited about the finale.

He said: "The Pembroke Castle team are once again looking forward to working with our friends from the Torch Theatre to create two memorable summer evenings with some magic from the Harry Potter franchise and the timeless Dirty Dancing, two great films in a spectacular setting."

The gates open from 7pm on the relevant dates across all the venues.

Advanced bookings are set at £10 with gate prices at £12.

Each film will start as soon as the lighting permits.

Food and drink will be available at most locations but visitors are advised to bring warm clothing and a chair for the event.

For tickets and further information, contact the box office on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website.