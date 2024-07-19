Locals have been left shocked and sickened by the appearance of racist graffiti in one of Pembrokeshire’s most sought-after sea view streets.

The racist graffiti which includes swastikas and an extremely racist word spelt in two ways has been daubed at the end of Quay Road in Goodwick.

The street which boasts stunning sea view properties, both period and contemporary has the historic Bay Hotel at its end.

The hotel was closed by administrators in 2020 when its owners Northern Powerhouse went into liquidation. It is currently fenced off while renovation work is being carried out.

The shocking racist graffiti has been sprayed at the end of the road near the Bay Hotel.

One local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it there. It is so out of character for a town like Goodwick and completely unacceptable.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

“The graffiti is next to the sign for the coast path to Strumble Head. This is not the impression we want to give walkers and visitors to our lovely welcoming town.

Fishguard mayor Billy Shaw said that he was appalled and disappointed by the graffiti.

"I would like to say how disgusted and saddened I am that graffiti of this nature has been seen in Fishguard and Goodwick,” he said.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

“This does not reflect the towns that I now call home. This does not reflect the people that I know here.

“These towns are welcoming to all, irrespective of race, colour, religion and sexual orientation. I hope that Dyfed-Powys Police will take appropriate action on this."

The Western Telegraph has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police for comment.