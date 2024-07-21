Hywel Dda University Health Board’s dental service made the arrangement to support patients in the region.

From now on, patients from Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire have to add their names and contact details so they will be made aware when a dental service becomes available in due course.

The process for adding details to the waiting list is simple and straightforward.

The details can be added through an online form accessed via a QR code available on posters in community settings and GP surgeries.

Alternatively, this link, https://forms.office.com/e/Q0xJvJK7VF can be used.

Patients can also contact 0300 303 8322, and a team member will complete the form using the provided information.

Dental services can also be e-mailed at dentalservicesteam.hywelddahealthboard@wales.nhs.uk.

Patient information will be organised by county - Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, or Pembrokeshire, – and according to the chronological order of the submission or collected by a call handler.

Once capacity is available, patients will get a call from the allocated dental practice.

Please note, all patients must include their NHS number for the form submission.

This number can be found on GP or hospital correspondence or found on the NHS website

The health board cannot specify when patients will be assigned to a practice.

If urgent dental care is needed due to uncontrolled bleeding following dental procedures, trauma, facial swelling, and/or dental pain, contact should be made to 111 for necessary advice and/or appointments.