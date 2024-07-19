Western Telegraph
Serious crash leaves A48 closed both ways - LIVE

Serious crash leaves A48 closed both ways - LIVE

Carmarthen

  • A three-vehicle crash has left the A48 between Porthyrhyd and Cross Hands closed this lunchtime
  • Emergency services are at the scene
  • A diversion is in place along the B4310.
  • Motorists are advised to avoid the area

