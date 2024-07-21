A list of the best seaside spots in which to live has been revealed by The Times featuring locations from across the country including Dorset, Cornwall and Cumbria.

Introducing the list, The Times said: "If this year’s stop-start summer weather is good for one thing, it’s to remind us how vital it is to be ready to make the most of a rare day when the sun peeks out from behind the rainclouds.

"Rather than gambling precious time off on our increasingly unreliable climate, live by the sea — then every day can be like a holiday.

"You’ll be in pole position to spend time in, on or beside the water.

"This selection of the best places to live by the coast includes something for everyone: arty, commutable towns, seaside suburbs, pretty honeypots and spectacular, wild escapes.

"All these contrasting locations have something to offer in every season, with the kind of communities, connections and practicalities that will make the holiday feeling last all year round.

"And there’s something for every budget, too — with an average house price for each location provided by Savills, using Land Registry data."

The best places to live by the sea in the UK

The best places to live by the sea in the UK, according to The Times, are:

The Witterings, West Sussex

North Berwick, East Lothian

Shaldon, Devon

Folkestone, Kent

Arnside, Cumbria

Exmouth, Devon

Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

Portobello, Edinburgh

Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire

Amble, Northumberland

Ballycastle, Co Antrim

St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

Arisaig, Scottish Highlands

Waterloo, Merseyside

Mumbles, Swansea

Penzance/Newlyn, Cornwall

Southbourne, Dorset

Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire

Cromer, Norfolk

Nairn, Highlands

The Pembrokeshire villages among the best places to live by the sea

Saundersfoot (average house price: £370,537) was one of only two location in Wales - along with Mumbles - to be named among the best places to live by the sea in the UK.

Explaining why the Pembrokeshire village featured on its list, The Times said: "Saundersfoot may not have the Instagrammable looks of Tenby along the coast, but on most counts it’s more than a match for its colourful Georgian neighbour.

"A recently completed harbour development has brought a bit of buzz to the waterfront, while Saundersfoot Beach was named one of the three most sustainable in the world in a TripAdvisor survey this year and there are two others to hang out on.

"The sandy beaches are the big draw for holidaymakers, but there’s enough going on year-round to make this the perfect base to explore the riches of the wild coast of west Wales.

"There’s a good primary school, trains to Swansea (in a leisurely 90 minutes) and a full roster of community clubs and activities."