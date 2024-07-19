A person has died and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A48 this morning (Friday, July 19).
The collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the road near Foelgastell at around 10.50am and involved three vehicles.
Emergency services attended the scene, where police confirmed that one person had passed away.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said the A48 is expected to remain closed between Cross Hands and Llanddarog "for some time".
They said: "Road users are advised to avoid the area as it is anticipated that the road will remain closed for some time.
"Diversions have been put in place, however we anticipate high volumes of traffic and delays."
In an earlier tweet issued shortly after 11am this morning, Traffic Wales South said that a diversion route is in place via the B4310.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here