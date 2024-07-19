The collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the road near Foelgastell at around 10.50am and involved three vehicles.

Emergency services attended the scene, where police confirmed that one person had passed away.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said the A48 is expected to remain closed between Cross Hands and Llanddarog "for some time".

They said: "Road users are advised to avoid the area as it is anticipated that the road will remain closed for some time.

"Diversions have been put in place, however we anticipate high volumes of traffic and delays."

In an earlier tweet issued shortly after 11am this morning, Traffic Wales South said that a diversion route is in place via the B4310.