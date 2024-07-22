The VC Gallery has unveiled its "Garden to Plate" initiative, funded by the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS). This innovative scheme aims to connect people with nature, promote active citizenship, and encourage healthier lifestyles by teaching practical gardening and cooking skills.

The "Garden to Plate" project offers a series of workshops and activities centered around the VC Gallery's allotment at St Ishmaels and the garden at Pembroke Dock.

Participants will learn essential gardening techniques and grow their own food.

The project stresses the importance of sustainable living and an appreciation of the natural world.

Participants will also receive coaching on how to transform their home-grown produce into nutritious, tasty meals.

The cooking workshops will emphasise using local produce and maintaining a balanced diet.

The project also includes sessions on pickling and preserving, enabling participants to enjoy their garden's produce all year round.

Part of the project's focus is boosting mental and physical health through spending time outside.

Gardening is a wonderful method for staying active, reducing stress levels, and enjoying nature.

Participants can look forward to the satisfaction of cultivating a garden, watching plants grow and reaping the rewards of their hard work.

The hands-on approach to learning and wellbeing aligns with the VC Gallery's mission of fostering creativity and community engagement.

A key goal of the "Garden to Plate" project is encouraging active citizenship and strengthening community bonds.

It hopes to unite people in a shared goal, fostering collaboration, mutual support, and sense of belonging in the community.

CEO of the VC Gallery, Barry John MBE, said: "We are incredibly excited to launch 'Garden to Plate’. This initiative embodies our commitment to community engagement and active citizenship.

"By bringing people together to learn new skills and enjoy the great outdoors, we are not only promoting healthy living but also strengthening the bonds within our community.

"We look forward to seeing more people at our Dig site and increasing the positive impact this project will have in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock hubs".

The VC Gallery encourages everyone; keen gardeners and novices alike, to partake in this enriching initiative.

The VC Gallery, based in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, works primarily on using art and practical activities to enhance wellbeing and foster community engagement.

Through various projects, workshops and exhibitions, the VC Gallery provides a welcoming space for creativity, learning, and connection.