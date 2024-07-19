McCain has been forced to recall several items ranging from veggie nuggets and chilli garlic potato bites to masala fries after it was found they had not been properly assessed for the UK market.

The recall comes after it was discovered that a distributor had been selling McCain Foods India retail products it had imported as part of a small UK market trial, The Mirror reported.

Following an investigation McCain identified an error had been made in the compliance check process.

This means although the items meet Indian market regulations, they were not thoroughly assessed for the UK market.

The risk posed by the recalled McCain products

The McCain products pose a risk due to the fact they contain UK-specific allergens (mustard and celery) and ethylene oxide.

Food allergens - including mustard, celery, eggs and milk - are required to be declared by food law in the UK.

While ethylene oxide gas - used for its disinfectant properties against bacteria, fungi and viruses - is not allowed to be used on food in the European Union (EU) and UK, according to Campden BRI.

McCain said it has now removed all the products from UK shelves.

A total of 43,663 packs of these nine products were imported to the UK, with 18,671 purchased by customers and 24,992 packs withdrawn from the market following the recall.

McCain products recalled

The McCain products being recalled are:

McCain Veggie Nuggets (325g)

McCain Veggie Burger Patty (360g)

McCain Aloo Tikki (400g)

McCain Veggie Fingers (400g)

McCain Chilli Garlic Potato Bites (420g)

McCain Masala Fries (420g)

McCain French Fries Pepper Crunch (420g)

McCain Crazy Fries Hot N Tangy Masala Mix (400g)

McCain Crazy Fries Herb n Garlic Masala Mix (400g)

This recall applies to all batch codes and ‘best before’ dates for the products.

No other McCain products are affected.

A McCain spokesperson, speaking to The Mirror, said:“ We take the safety and wellbeing of our customers extremely seriously and are recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

What to do if you have purchased any of the recalled McCain products

If customers have purchased any of the recalled items, McCain has warned them "not to consume" the product, and to return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

No receipt is needed.

For more information you can contact McCain by emailing customer.relations@mccain.co.uk or calling 0800 146 573.